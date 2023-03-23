9 hours ago

The Ghana Water Company Limited says it is experiencing a worrying trend where many communities in the Ashanti Region are engaging in what it describes as “water theft”.

According to them, the practice is common in areas such as Moshie Zongo and Aboabo.

Speaking to journalists after visiting Moshie Zongo to engage the community members on the worrying development, the Chief Water Manager for Ashanti North, Francis Mensah said the water meters that are being stolen are very expensive, and as a result, such practices affect their operations badly.

He is thus urging the watchdog committees set up in the various communities to help tackle the issue of meter theft.

“We have been experiencing water thefts and the worse is Moshe Zongo, Aboabo and other areas. Our men on the field report not less than 10-meter thefts and the meters are very expensive this time we want to instal smart meters and still, people steal them.”

Mr Francis Mensah also disclosed that the Ghana Water Company Limited has begun processing clients with huge arrears to the court where they would be made to pay the water bills with interest.

He added that his outfit has intensified efforts to ensure legal action is taken against any person caught engaging in illegal water connection.

Source: citifmonline