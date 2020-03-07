4 hours ago

The euphoria in hosting the 63rd Independence Day Celebration Parade for the first time in the Ashanti Regional Capital Kumasi appears to have had a spill over effect on the city’s iconic Shopping Centre, the Kumasi City Mall.

The mall located not so far from the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, was virtually filled to capacity on Friday with department shops Shoprite and Game as well as the food court taking the biggest share of the crowds.

Shop owners and vendors will not speak to Ghanaweb.com because of institutional structures and others because of the huge numbers they were attending to.

However, some of the shoppers indicated that the holiday afforded them the opportunity to both window shop and enjoy the ambiance of the mall with their families.

"I came here with my child who is visiting the mall for the first time in. I believe this is a good day to do something memorable to mark the independence of our country. We haven’t gotten there yet but I believe we are building on,” a young man, Michael Owusu told Ghanaweb's Ashanti regional correspondent.

Another lady who was spotted with her three children told Ghanaweb.com she had just come from the stadium with her children after observing the anniversary parade.

“If you see whatever went on at the stadium, the culture, the program it means we can really do things if we come together as Ghanaians and make Ghana proud. It was hot at the stadium but here is cool and they want to go have fun out there, “Abigail Osei recounted.

As at 2:00 pm, the play grounds were full of children riding electric cars and swimming with some parents enjoying music from a jama group, Morale dotcom who had pitched camps in the centre of the mall.

Taxi drivers, right sharing online drivers as well as fairly new tricycles also cashed in on the season virtually walking to anyone who showed signs of leaving the mall to solicit their custom.

Meanwhile traders some of whom spent the night in the stadium to secure good spots for trading had mixed accounts about their day’s sales.

The kebab and fast food stands were caught ball watching while the hawkers who found their way into the crowd made the best of the day.

A pineapple seller Akosua Fremah told Ghanaweb, "I usually hawk around Asokwa but I came here because of today’s event and by Gods Grace they have bought enough for me.”

Source: Ghanaweb.com