3 hours ago

The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) says it is aiming at creating wealth from waste, as it is still struggling to address the sanitation situation in Kumasi.

Despite numerous efforts by successive administrations to rid the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly of filth, sanitation still remains a big challenge for authorities.

As part of efforts to help improve the situation in the metropolis, the Mayor of Kumasi, Samuel Pyne, led a clean-up exercise in the central business district of Kumasi over the weekend.

He used the occasion to caution residents to desist from dumping waste indiscriminately.

To drastically improve the situation, Mr. Samuel Pyne said the assembly was acquiring four composting plants and two recycling plants, which will significantly help address the issue of sanitation.

“The focus of the assembly, is to embark on creating wealth from waste. Last week, we embarked on a study tour in Spain. We have a project with the European Union. From October, we will roll it out. We are starting with sensitization. We are going to provide waste bins for dry waste and wet waste. We are going to get about four composting plants across the communities and two recycling plants. That is what we will do to sustain our ability to manage waste”.

The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) is optimistic that it would be able to drastically improve the sanitation situation in the metropolis as a result of a partnership it has formed with the European Union.

The Assembly is set to receive 2.5 million Euro funding support from the European Union.

As part of the initiative, pilot projects to improve waste management would be worked on, as a strategic urban solid waste management plan would be developed to be implemented.

