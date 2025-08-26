28 minutes ago

The Ashanti Regional office of the National Security Secretariat has intensified its crackdown on smuggling after seizing and destroying a large consignment of counterfeit baby diapers illegally imported into Ghana from Nigeria.

The operation, carried out at Asafo Interchange in Kumasi, uncovered a sophisticated smuggling network that used forged port documents to bring in the fake products.

According to investigators, the diapers were branded with the name of a well-known Ghanaian company in an attempt to mislead unsuspecting consumers and evade regulatory scrutiny.

How the Seizure Happened

Deputy Ashanti Regional Security Coordinator, Alhaji Tapsoba Alhassan, explained that security operatives had been trailing a truck from Accra for days before intercepting it at Asafo, where the cargo was being offloaded.

Officers first purchased a pack for inspection and later requested customs documentation from the handlers.

The documents, however, were later confirmed to be fraudulent, leading to the confiscation of the entire consignment.

He revealed that since the seizure, individuals believed to be linked to the smuggling syndicate have made several phone calls to the National Security office claiming ownership of the goods.

“They always promise to come for negotiations, but none has appeared in person. That has been one of our major challenges,” Alhaji Tapsoba said.

FDA Confirms Fake Products

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) conducted laboratory tests on samples of the seized diapers and confirmed that the products were counterfeit and unsafe for public use.

The agency warned that the materials posed serious health risks to babies and young children.

Following FDA’s directive, the consignment was transferred on August 20, 2025, to Zoomlion’s Medical Waste Treatment Plant, where it was scientifically destroyed under strict environmental protocols.

Ongoing Investigations and Nigerian Link

Investigations have so far traced the source of the counterfeit diapers to Nigeria.

Security intelligence indicates that the ringleaders of the smuggling operation are Nigerian nationals working with local collaborators in Kumasi.

“Reliable intelligence confirms the leaders are Nigerian nationals, and we are working hard to arrest them. At the same time, we are closing in on their Ghanaian partners who help distribute these products locally,” the Deputy Regional Security Coordinator assured.