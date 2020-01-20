2 hours ago

The British High Commissioner to Ghana, Iain Walker has disclosed plans to make the Ashanti Region capital, Kumasi as the trading hub in Africa.

He announced that the UK and Ghana have agreed to build a new terminal and also extending the Kumasi Airport.

Speaking to Joy News, Iain Walker said much of the agreement will be announced in London today, [Monday] at the UK-Africa Investment Summit.

UK-Africa Investment Summit

President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, left Ghana on Friday, 17th January 2020, to attend the UK-Africa Investment Summit being held in London, in the United Kingdom.

The UK-Africa Investment Summit, being hosted by British Prime Minister, Rt. Hon. Boris Johnson, MP, on Monday, 20th January, will bring together “businesses, governments and international institutions to showcase and promote the breadth and quality of investment opportunities across Africa”.

Whilst in the UK, President Akufo-Addo will deliver, on Tuesday, 21st January, the keynote address at the Ghana Investment Opportunities Summit – a summit which aims to bring delegates, especially from the United Kingdom, to explore investment opportunities in Ghana.

The President will then travel to Davos, Switzerland, at the invitation of the Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum, Prof. Klaus Schwab, to participate in the 50th-anniversary celebration of the World Economic Forum Annual Meetings being held from Tuesday, 21st January, to Friday, 24th January.

The Davos Meeting has become an iconic global forum, which brings together world leaders in politics, business, finance and academia to deliberate on matters affecting the global community.

The President was accompanied by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchway; Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta; CEO of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, Yofi Grant; and officials from the Foreign Ministry and the Presidency.

The President will return to Ghana on Sunday, 26th January, 2020, and in his absence, the Vice President, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, shall, in accordance with Article 60(8) of the Constitution, act in his stead.