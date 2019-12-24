1 hour ago

Kumawood actor, Akwasi Asamoah, popularly known as Big Akwes shockingly revealed during an interview on Adom FM last week that their colleague, Bishop Bernard Nyarko was sick and bedridden.

He also added that all efforts by Kumawood actors to extend a helping hand to him have been thwarted by his mother.

These remarks from Big Akwes has finally received a reaction from Bishop Bernard Nyarko in an exclusive interview with Zionfelix on the OAP’s ‘Me Car Mu FM’ program.

Bishop Nyarko in the chat with Zionfelix confirmed that he actually had a problem with his stomach not long ago but by the mercies of God he is recovering after undergoing surgery.

On the claims that his mother prevented his colleagues from visiting him when he was not well, Bishop Nyarko stated emphatically that it is false.

He also emphasized that the continuous rant of some of his colleagues on radio and TV that they are willing to help him but they are unable to do so is very needless.

Bishop Nyarko stressed that they are just hypocrites who want to ride on his time of difficulty to get favours in the sight of Ghanaians but he wouldn’t allow them. The popular actor made it known to Zionfelix during the conversation that most of the actors making noise all over different media platforms cannot help him with a penny if they are requested to contribute to cater for his health.

Watch the video of Bishop Nyarko making these remarks and other mind-blowing ones below…



Zionfelix