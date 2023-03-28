1 hour ago

The Member of Parliament for the Kumawu Constituency in the Ashanti Region, Philip Basoah has died aged 54.

Mr. Basoah, born on November 18, 1969, died last night, but details on his passing are immediately not known.

He first came to Parliament in 2017 after winning in the 2016 general elections in the Kumawu constituency.

Prior to sailing to Parliament, Mr. Basoah was a Chief Executive for the Sekyere East District from June 2005 to January 2009 and was also a tutor at the Agogo State College.

In the 2016 Ghana general elections, he won the parliamentary seat with 21,794 votes making 78.2% of the total votes cast on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party.

In the 2020 Ghana general elections, he won the parliamentary seat with 14,960 votes making 51.1% of the total votes cast.

Source: citifmonline