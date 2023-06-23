12 minutes ago

The Kumawu directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has engaged its populace on two flagship programs of the Commission; Citizenship Week and Constitution week celebrations.

Regarding the Constitution Week which the nationwide launch was held in Sagnerigu of Tamale on April 28 2023, the direcrorate engaged some identifiable groups, Faith Based Organisations (FBOs), and some individuals on the Theme; thirty (30) years of consolidating Constitutional Democracy: Building National Cohesion through civic education and participation in local governance.

The team emphasized on the need for active participation of citizens in the upcoming District Level Elections slated for October this year.

Individuals most especially marginalized groups such as women, the youth and Persons with Disability (PWDs) were encouraged to actively participate in the District Level Elections (DLEs) by offering themselves as candidates for nomination as well as to exercise their franchise on the voting day.

Meanwhile on the citizenship week celebration, the team made up of Mr. Raymond Adusei Agyekum (DD), Elizabeth Botchway (CFO), Fatima Yussif (ACEO) and Mr. Danladi Apiiga (ACEO) went with some resource persons which included persons from the judicial service, some heads of the District Assembly, the Ghana Immigration Service and Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) to engage the learners on the Theme for the celebration: Thirty (30)years of consolidating constitutional democracy, Building National Cohesion: the role of the Ghanaian Child.

Serving as role models to the learners, the resource persons touched on their responsibilities as agents of positive change in the society and the role they are called to play to build a democratic Ghana that will be a beacon of peace, strength and National cohesion.

Patriotic songs were sang as a way of inculcating in the young ones, the spirit of patriotism.