1 hour ago

The Northern Regional Football Association has formally declared KUMBUNGU BINBIEM FC as the Champions of the Regional Division Two League.

Per this declaration, BINBIEM FC therefore earns the region’s Sole ticket for promotion to the National Division One League in Zone One.

Kumbungu Binbiem accumulated 10 points from 5 matches in the Middle League to beat closest rival Kasaligu Arrow Heads who amassed 9 points – one point adrift of the winners.