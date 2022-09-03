2 hours ago

President of the Ghana Football Association(GFA), Kurt Okraku has heaped praises on erstwhile Aston Villa u-23 coach George Boateng for quitting his full-time job at the English side to concentrate on his Black Stars assistant coaching role.

Last week, the Dutch-born Ghanaian quit his role as coach of the Aston Villa U-23 coach to fully concentrate on his role with the Black Stars.

Speaking at the launch of the betPawa Premier League on Friday the GFA boss heaped plaudits on the Black Stars assistant coach for his commitment.

"I think George is a committed son of Ghana and he's said this on numerous platforms," he told Adom TV.

"He has contributed his part to Ghana's qualification to the world cup and he is ready to serve.

"He has left Aston Villa to serve the country and I doff my hat to him, he is the kind of quality that we need and I'm looking forward to see him play a big role in the Ghanaian football ecosystem," he concluded.

In March this year, George Boateng was appointed as an assistant coach of the Black Stars to help head coach Otto Addo while Masuad Didi Dramani as an assistant coach with Chris Hughton made technical director as Ghana defeated Nigeria to book a place at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.