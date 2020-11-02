4 hours ago

Ghana Football Association President, Kurt Okraku is happy with the strides chalked by his administration a year into office.

The former Executive Chairman of Dreams FC won a hotly contested GFA Presidential elections last year after beating five other candidates.

According to the GFA boss there has been the set back of the COVID-19 but that notwithstanding they have managed to achieve a lot by laying the foundation for the progress of Ghana football.

He says his administration is fixing the administrative set up of the GFA which had a lot of deficiencies in it and hope to complete that very soon.

Speaking in an interview with Hello FM, he thanked persons involved in Ghana football for giving him the chance to serve.

"I thank all people involved in football in Ghana for the trust they had in me and the entire Executive Committee by allowing us to serve.

Twelve months down the line I will say am very happy how far the Lord has taken us."

"There have been a lot of activities that have gone on despite the outbreak of the COVID-19.

We have had to fight it regardless, the Executive Committee has been relentless about our desire to reform Ghana football.

I'm very much interested in talking about processes of laying a foundation which is the fundamentals. Once we get that right our football will get to where we want it to reach."

He says they are focused on getting an administrative headquarters at Prampram and that will be replicated across the whole country.

"First I spoke about fixing and getting an effective and efficient administrative set-up headquarters at Prampram and across all the regions in Ghana."

"It also introduced very key departments such as national teams department, the HR department, the integrity section of the FFA and efficient communication department and a marketing department.

And these are key ingredients in football that we didn't have."