45 minutes ago

Former Sports Minister Mallam Yusif Issah has berated Ghana Football Association President Kurt Okraku.

According to Mallam Issah he had high hopes for Kurt Okraku that is why he supported him in the run up to the GFA elections but has so far failed.

He says Kurt promised to rebrand Ghana football but the coronavirus pandemic has exposed him badly.

"Covid-19 has exposed Kurt and His GFA big time.”he told Kumasi based Akoma FM.

"Kurt has failed to deliver so far and is using Covid-19 as an excuse.

The GFA has been inactive so far."

"I supported him because of his promise to re-brand Ghana football but he has been inactive so far".

Mallam Issah says the FA should be doing better by this time in terms of preparation If they wish to bring back football so that government can lend support to them but have done very little.

“The Local Clubs must be 50-70% ready in terms of preparation to get our football back and then government can complement them with the rest but so far they are doing nothing" he added.