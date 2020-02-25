2 hours ago

Newly appointed Ghana Football Association Communication's Director, Henry Asante Twum has started his job in earnest as he has quickly responded to the 'love letter' written by the de facto opposition leader of the Ghana Football Association George Afriyie.

Failed Ghana Football Association presidential aspirant, George Afriyie on Monday issued a statement bemoaning comments made by the GFA president in a radio interview where he said that he will not win an elections and employ his enemies to work for him.

George Afriyie found those comments in bad taste as he claims that there are no enemies in football and those comments are divisive.

"I'm not in a position to advise George Afriyie as to what to say, but I believe that the GFA President Kurt Okraku has not been against anybody, even people who contested him for the presidency he has given them positions." He told Kumasi based FOX FM.

"I think if George Afriyie thought much about the appointments of Kurt Okraku, I don't think he would have released that statement. He is entitled to his opinion but I think his release could have been avoided " he added.