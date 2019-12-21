45 minutes ago

Ghana Football Association President Kurt E.S Okraku recently embarked on an European tour and made stop over in Germany where he held discussions Fortuna Dusseldorf, one of the teams with the most Ghanaian players on their books aside FC Nordsjaelland in Europe.

The German side have four Ghanaian players on their roster with youngster Kelvin Ofori, Bernard Tekpertey, Kasim Nuhu and Nana Ampomah Opoku all on their books.

Kurt met the Ghanaian contingent at the club before holding discussions with Fortuna Dusseldorf's Managing Director in charge of Sport, Lutz Pfannenstiel.

The GFA President who was on tour in Europe also paid a courtesy call on Ghana's kit suppliers Puma who are based in Germany.

President Kurt Okraku embarked on a similar working trip to the Spanish club, Real Mallorca in his search for future collaborations

Kurt Okraku engaged the club's chief executive officer Maheta Malango about the future partnership.

Okraku's meeting follows similar working visit to Fifa.