President of the Ghana Football Association Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku has sent congratulatory messages to Women’s Premier League champions Hasaacas Ladies and Head Coach Yussif Basigi on winning the 2020/21 League title.

The Sekondi based side defeated rivals Ampem Darkoa Ladies 4-0 on Saturday, June 26, 2021 to win a record fourth League title.

President Simeon-Okraku also reserved praise for Head Coach Yusif Basigi – a man who is in his 16th year at the club as Head trainer. He won an historic 4th League title as Coach of the side and has also qualified them for their maiden Women’s FA Cup final.

In another letter, runners up Ampem Darkoa Ladies were also congratulated for their heroics in the entire season. Until the loss in the final, Ampem Darkoa Ladies played the zonal League without defeat and amassed an astonishing 34 points after 14 League matches to finish season as Northern Zone winners.

To Hasaacas Ladies

My dear President and CEO, on behalf of the Executive Council and the Management of the Ghana Football Association, I extend my warmest congratulations to you and Hasaacas Ladies Football Club for winning the 2020/2021 Women’s Premier League.

To the players, technical team and management, I say AYEKOO!

This win I believe, is as a result of your team’s commitment to hard work, dedication and unbridled passion. It is our sincere hope that as Champions of the League, you will continue to demonstrate a winning mind-set for your fans and your counterparts and for women’s football as a whole.

I am very proud of your achievement and urge you not to rest as you strive to make Ghana proud on the Continent.

Congratulations once again and God bless you.

To Yussif Basigi

My dear Coach, on behalf of the Ghana Football Association and on my own behalf, I wish to extend my warmest congratulations to you, Coach Yusif Basigi.

Under your visionary and strong leadership, Hasaacas Ladies FC has won the title of Champions of the 2020/2021 Women’s Premier League. You have indeed distinguished yourself and reinforced your position as a Coach of the highest pedigree.

As the foremost Association, the GFA on our part will continue to offer constructive contributions to your team and to women’s football in general. In collaboration with stakeholders within the industry we shall continue to monitor, enhance the technical abilities of coaches and to also provide lucrative opportunities for career advancement.

Once again, I congratulate you on a successful win and wish you all the best.

To Ampem Darkoa Ladies

My dear President and CEO, on behalf of the football family at the Ghana Football Association and the Executive Council, I wish Ampem Darko Ladies hearty congratulations for placing second and lifting an equally enviable title as Runners-Up of the 2020/2021 Women’s Premier League.

The tenacity exhibited by the players in the finals demonstrates that there is an inextinguishable desire for challenge and for more and I eagerly await your return in the next Season. I am very proud of your achievement and urge you to make Ghana proud on the Continent.

To the Players, the Technical Team and the Management of the Club, I say congratulations once again and God bless you.