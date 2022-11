3 hours ago

President of Division One League side Tema Youth has sent a note of caution to Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt E.S Okraku.

According to the embattled football administrator, Kurt Okraku should beware that the tables could turn and must stop treating players of other persons with scorn.

This comes after Joseph Painstil was dropped from the Black Stars squad that will be heading to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

"I have held positions at the Ghana Football Association [GFA] in the past where I worked with Kurt Okraku's players and I made them feel comfortable but look at how he [Kurt Okraku] is treating me.

"I was close to them and I never maltreated them but Paintsil is being maltreated by the FA.

"Kurt Okraku should never forget that times and seasons change. I wish him and the Black Stars the best of luck," he added.

Paintsil was named in the provisional 55-man squad list that was released last Friday with the 26-man list expected to be announced by Friday as the tournament begins in 12 days' time in Qatar.

Information emanating from the player's camp is that he has been reliably informed that he has been dropped from the final 26-man squad list submitted to FIFA.

The winger is among the most in-form Ghanaian players currently playing in Europe but it appears Black Stars coach Otto Addo does not fancy him.

Paintsil was snubbed by Otto Addo in September when Ghana played two friendly matches against Brazil and Nicaragua which they lost 3-0 and won 1-0 respectively.

The former Tema Youth winger has six goals and seven assists in 13 games across all competitions this season for Genk.

He was among the shining light for the Black Stars at the 2021 AFCON where Ghana exited at the group stages.