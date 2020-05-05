2 hours ago

Former Ghana Football Association President, Kwasi Nyantakyi nowadays seem like a pariah in an institution he once headed and helped build.

After the Anas Aremeyaw Anas expose, every person related to the former GFA chief has been derided and treated with disdain.

Veteran football administrator Kofi Manu says that Kurt Okraku paid a visit to his predecessor a night before the GFA elections in October last year.

Rumours have been rife that whoever won the GFA presidential elections last year needed the blessings of the former President.

Kofi Manu has close ties with former GFA boss Kwasi Nyantakyi and he says Kurt visisted his predecessor the night before the elections.

“Ask Kurt Okraku where he was around 3am on the eve of GFA elections. He was in Nyantakyi's house”, Kofi Manu told Vision 1 FM on Tuesday.

The veteran football administrator who is a strong critique of Kurt Okraku also noted that the new Ghana FA boss has been ungrateful to the man he has succeeded.

“Kurt has been ungrateful to Kwasi Nyantakyi. But I know why he is doing that, it's not his fault because he is at a tight corner”, Kofi Manu added.

The former Dreams Fc chief beat off stiff competition from some household names like George Afriyie, Fred Pappoe and the likes to win the GFA hotseat.