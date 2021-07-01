1 hour ago

Former Vice President of the Ghana Football Association(GFA) and contender for the GFA seat in the last elections, Mr George Amoako has gouged current GFA President Kurt Okraku in the eye for his treatment of his opponents.

This follows the GFA Disciplinary Committee's decision to hand Division One League side Phar Rangers a five year ban for misconduct.

Aside the club been banned all shareholders, directors of the club have also been banned for five years effective immediately with the only persons being sparred being players of the club who are free to move on.

Speaking in an interview with Kumasi based Pure FM, George Afriyie slammed the ruling and says its wrong and vindictive and has questioned whether Kurt Okraku who is currently the GFA President was sanctioned as a director and shareholder of Dreams FC during the infamous Cudjoe Mensah/Daniel Gozar case sometime back.

"The Ghana FA ruling on Phar Rangers is wrong and bad Kurt Okraku wouldn't have been an FA President if the GFA had banned the Board of Directors and the Shareholders of Dreams Football Club when they were banned" he said.