3 hours ago

Kwabena Agyepong, the former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has disclosed the names of some of the persons he believes masterminded his struggles with the party.

Kwabena Agyapong in an audio slide circulating on social media, revealed the names of the persons and the roles they played in his indefinite suspension from the party.

Prominent among the names were the Bono Regional chairman of the party, Kwame Baffoe Abronye and Hajia Fati, a leading unofficial member.

He also recounted some of the harsh treatment which were handed him and former chairman, Paul Afoko.

Kwabena Agyepong says till date he is not aware of the identities of some of the persons as all efforts to find the faces behind some of the names have proven futile.

He mentioned an incident at the party’s headquarters where one of the members present at a meeting threw chairs at him and threatened to hurt him.

He also recounted an episode where Abronye who was then youth organizer of the Brong Ahafo wing of the NPP stopped him and some others from visiting the region.

“One of them was called Adweba, I don’t know where she is. One time I went to the UK and wanted to see her but I didn’t see her. One is Afum Dankwa, I don’t know him. Another one is called Antwi Boasiako, I don’t know any of them.

“He told me he will slaughter me. They accused me and Afoko of trying to take control of the party. He threw chairs at me and I dodged them. Sammy Awuku was there. Abankwa Yeboah was also there. My things are still in the office.

“One time we were about going to the Brong Ahafo Region when I got a call from Okay FM that Abronye who was the regional youth organizer then was questioning why we were coming to the region without Sammi Awuku. I told him, I wouldn’t comment publicly.

“Hajia Fati threw a stone to destroy the screen of my car and they claim I was the one who did it to create bad publicity for the party. The machinations were just too much. The first attack on me at the party headquarters happened in June,” he said.

It will be recalled that Kwabena Agyepong was suspended in 2015 with the party’s former National Chairman, Paul Afoko, and a former National Vice Chairman, Sammy Crabbe for misconduct.

Kwabena Agyepong was found guilty of violating Article 3(d) of the party’s constitution, which requires members to uphold the party’s decisions.

He was also accused of engaging in “unilateral actions and activities without consultation with or seeking authorization from the NEC.”

Source: Ghanaweb