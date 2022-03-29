3 hours ago

Former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party(NPP), Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, is the latest to join the NPP flagbearship race ahead of the presidential primaries.

According to him, even though he has intentions of contesting, he is much more focused on helping the government to perform well.

"So, I will not rule out running for the Presidential primary but the most important thing to me now is how well we do as a government and how we are able to deliver on the mandate that the Ghanaian people have given us." Graphic online.com quoted Mr Agyapong.

