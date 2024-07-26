57 minutes ago

Esther Agyemang, a member of the Ashanti Regional New Patriotic Party's (NPP) communications team, has accused supporters of Alan Kyerematen, the leader of the Movement for Change of trying to sabotage Kwabena Agyei Agyepong.

According to her, Agyepong's refusal to support Alan's bid and his subsequent endorsement of NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has prompted some Kyerematen supporters to circulate old footage of Agyepong criticizing Bawumia.

She explained that this move appears to be an attempt to discredit Agyepong despite his recent endorsement of Bawumia.

She said that Alan Kyerematen allegedly approached Kwabena Agyepong, a former General Secretary of the NPP, in an attempt to persuade him to leave the party and join his new political movement.

Speaking on a panel discussion on Wontumi TV on July 23, 2024, she asserted that the incident occurred shortly after Agyepong resigned from the NPP presidential primaries in 2023.

She stated that Kyerematen, made a rare visit to Agyepong's home to propose the idea of forming a new party together.

“What Kwabena Agyepong was doing during the NPP primaries was for the sake of Alan Kyerematen because he wanted their votes for Alan so that he could win. However, they didn’t agree, and all of them contested in the primaries for the first round and had low votes.

“So, Kwabena Agyepong was interviewed and said he had withdrawn from the race,” she said.

Agyemang elaborated that Agyepong declined Kyerematen's offer, citing his loyalty to the NPP and his unwillingness to depart from the party.

“When Alan realized that, even though in his six years of administration, he had never visited Kwabena Agyepong in his house before, he went to inform him that he wanted them to leave and form their party. Kwabena Agyepong said that he could not join because he is not ready to leave the NPP.

“So, Vice also went there to sell his message to him, and he bought into it,” she added.