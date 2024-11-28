6 hours ago

Senior Campaign Adviser to Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has expressed disappointment over remarks by former Environment Minister, Prof Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng about the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, the remarks made by Prof Frimpong-Boateng describing the NPP as disunited and fragmented were unacceptable.

Prof Frimpong-Boateng recently revealed in an interview with JoyNews that he no longer feels connected to the NPP, citing a decline in the party’s adherence to principles such as the rule of law and the separation of powers.

He also expressed dissatisfaction over legal actions taken against him by party members implicated in his report on environmental violations.

But speaking on Kumasi-based Oyerepa TV, Mr Agyepong refuted Prof Frimpong-Boateng’s claims, stating that the party remains united despite the challenges of being in office for eight years.

“Sometimes, when some of our leaders speak like this, I find it disconcerting. Prof Frimpong-Boateng served as a cabinet minister for four years.

“Could he have described the party or government in the same way back then, while he was part of it? If you are a patriot of your party, you don’t run it down,” Mr Agyepong said.

He questioned Prof Frimpong-Boateng’s loyalty, pointing out that during his time as a minister, he did not publicly raise concerns about the party’s direction.

“When you were enjoying your position, you kept quiet. That shows a lack of principle. He is my friend, but all of us should know that the elephant party is bigger than any individual,” he added.

Mr Agyepong also argued that if Prof Frimpong-Boateng truly feels the party no longer aligns with his values, he should consider resigning instead of criticising from within.

“Then you would have denied himself the glory of being called the Minister. If you are not prepared to forego that, and you lose your position and start throwing shades, then that’s not right,” he stated.

He stressed that the party has endured challenging times yet remained steadfast, with leaders guiding the party to electoral victories.

“So if you are lucky and have become a minister in the party, you don’t describe the party like that. What he’s doing is just to see the party lose the elections,” he added.