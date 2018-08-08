2 hours ago

Popular Ghanaian Gospel musician, Ohemaa Mercy has revealed the help Kwabena Kwabena offered to her.

Speaking in an interview with ZionFelix on the ‘Uncut’ Show, Ohemaa Mercy said the renowned highlife musician helped her during the composition of her latest song.

She explained that something pushed her to call Kwabena Kwabena when she got the message of the song.

By the Grace of God, Ohemaa Mercy said Kwabena Kwabena did a wonderful job.

She also opened up on the people who help her in song composition.

Ohemaa Mercy mentioned Joe Mettle, Reverend Yawson and others who have been helping her out when it comes to song composition.

The multiple-award-winning-Gospel-musician disclosed that ‘Ote Me Mu’ which featured MOG was conceived in 2020 when the Coronavirus outbreak hit the world.

Watch the full interview below.