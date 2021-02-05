43 minutes ago

Struggling Ghana Premier League side Inter Allies have announce the return of Kwabena Kyeremateng, who has re-joined the Eleven Is To One family after returning from Denmark.

The attacker completed his switch after a one-year stint which had him play for partner club HB Koge as well as KFUM Roskilde.

Kyeremateng, who joined Inter Allies from Asokwa Deportivo before the start of last season (2019/20 – cancelled), played just twice for Inter Allies and scored once.

He’s eager to help change the fortunes of the Inter Allies who are battling relegation while completing an unfinished business in the Ghana Premier League.

The Teman based side are currently rock bottom of the Ghana Premier League table having sold most of their key players at the start of the season.