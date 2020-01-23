2 hours ago

Ghanaian international, Kwabena Owusu has joined Azebaijan top-flight side Qarabag from Spanish topflight side Leganes for an undisclosed fee.

The highly rated attacker has been in talks with the ambitious club over the move for the last few weeks and was just waiting for both clubs to agree a fee which has now been finalized.

The 22-year-old, who is on loan to Spanish second tier side Cordoba from Leganes, has already agreed terms with Qarabag.

Owusu has put pen to paper on a three and half year deal with the Qarabag after passing a mandatory medical test earlier today.

Whiles on loan at Cordoba,the striker who spent six months at the second tier club scored six goals in 17 matches.

He was a member of the 2019 Ghana Afcon squad that played at the nation's cup in Egypt and also represented Ghana with the Black Meteors at the Afcon U-23 tournament.