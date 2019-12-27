1 hour ago

Spanish Segundo B side Cordoba Fc are not ready to let go their priceless asset Kwabena Owusu as the blanquiverde team prepares an absolute shakeup of their attacking department.

According to Spanish journalist Ignacio Luque, the Ghanaian has a 100% guarantee to stay on with the side that is sitting at the 5th position in the group 4 of the lower division.

"Owusu is the only one of the avant-garde men who is assured of his continuity in the club," Luque's article read.

"Owusu had acted more in band than inside in his previous teams, with a certain anarchy and, in fact, he came to the entity blanquiverde also as second striker.

"The only pure man in the band, Zelu , was about to leave on loan before the closing of the summer market and if Javi Flores and Miguel de las Cuevas are excepted, for obvious reasons, the only man to act inside in the attack, Sebas Moyano , has barely had opportunities and has not been able to take advantage of the few options he has enjoyed.

"Therefore, the new property is challenged to build a completely new attack for the second round and the only one that is guaranteed 100% continuity is Owusu Kwabena."

Kwaben joined Cordoba on loan from CD Leganés.

He has been a subject of long term loan deals after signing for Leganés.

On 23 August 2017, Owusu signed a five-year deal with CD Leganés.Eight days later, he was loaned to Real Oviedo in Segunda División, for one year.

On 24 July 2018, Owusu was loaned to Salamanca CF still in the third division, for one year.

On 21 August of the following year, he moved to fellow league team Córdoba CF, also in a temporary deal.