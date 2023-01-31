1 hour ago

Ghanaian striker Kwabena Owusu has completed his transfer move to Hungarian top-flight side Ferencvaros in the ongoing January transfer window.

He joins his new club after departing Azerbaijanian side Qarabag FK where he has been playing the last few years.

The Ghanaian striker has signed a two-year contract with his new side that will keep him at the club until at least 2025.

Owusu is said to have cost his new side around €300,000 after a three-year stay at the Azerbaijani side.

The attacker scored 19 goals in 78 appearances for his former club while providing seven assists in all competitions.

The journeyman has in the past played for clubs such as Cordoba CF, Real Oviedo, MKE Ankaragucu, CD Toledo,Leganes, Salamanca CF among others.

He has played for Ghana at the U-23 level and was part of the Black Meteors squad at the 2019 U-23 AFCON and also represented Ghana at the 2019 AFCON in Egypt.