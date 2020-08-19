3 hours ago

Ghanaian attacker, Kwabena Owusu came off the bench to make his Champions League debut for Qarabag FK in their 4-0 thumping of SK Sileks in the first qualifying round of the 2020/21 on Tuesday night.

The 23-year-old Black Stars forward was introduced for Abdellah Zoubir in the 76th minute of the game.

Qarabag FK took the lead through Romero Jaime with just 11 minutes played before doubling their lead with five minutes to end the first half from Wilde-Donald Guerrier.

The Azerbaijani outfit made the score 3-0 early in the second half and Mahir Emreli completed the Scoring in the 80th minute at the Tofiq Bakhramov Stadium.

Kwabena Owusu was making his first Uefa Champions League appearance for his side who are hoping for a group stage slot.

Qarabag will next meet the winner of the Sheriff Tiraspol – CS Fola Esch match (to be played on Wednesday) in the second qualifying round.