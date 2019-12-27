1 hour ago

Black Stars player Kwabena Owusu scored a header for his team Cordoba in their Spanish Segunda division B match against Marbella.

Cordoba lost in that game played last Saturday by 2-1 at Estadio Nuevo Arcangel and Cordoba fans have been hyping the goal comparing his jump to that of Cristiano Ronaldo's header scored against Sampdoria.

"It's not Cristiano Ronaldo, it's Owusu Kwabena and also jumps more than 2.5 meters."

The Portuguese forward scored a spectacular header in his side's 2-1 victory over Sampdoria, launching himself two-and-a-half meters into the air for the game's decisive goal.

Ronaldo appeared to hang in the air as he lined up the header, something opposition manager Claudio Ranieri compared to the sort of vaulting athleticism usually seen on a basketball court rather than a football pitch.