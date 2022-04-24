Ghanaian striker Kwabena Owusu was on target for his Turkish side Ankaragucu in their 2-0 win against Balikesirspor Turkish Lig I on Sunday.

Owusu who  returned from suspension gave his side the lead with the opener in the 13th minute.

The away side went into the break  leading with the slender 1-0 lead in a game which was scored by Kwabena  Owusu.

Ankaragucu added the second  goal after recess with Yasin Gureler the scorer to  make the results safe for the away side.

The win sees Ankaragucu top of the table with 66 points and are currently in pole position to qualify to the top-flight next season.

Owusu, 24, has scored 7 goals in 20 appearances for his side  in the lower tier Turkish league.