Ghanaian forward Kwabena Owusu was on target for his Azerbaijani side FK Qarabag in their UEFA Europa League game against Olympiacos in Greece.

The away side pummeled their host Olympiacos by 3-0 on Thursday evening in a one-sided contest.

Qarabag recorded an impressive victory over Nantes the last time and proceeded to Greece brimming with confidence.

Owusu has now scored in back-to-back wins for his club which is just the second time in their history as his side is now sitting pretty in the group G.

Qarabağ appeared to have yet another goal ruled out for offside minutes later when Owusu Kwabena scored on a blistering counter-attack.

But this time, VAR was on the side of the visitors, and the goal was given after a check, silencing the home crowd with 20 minutes remaining.

Committing men forward, the hosts were left exposed at the back, and two late goals from Marko Vešović and Ramil Sheydayev ensured the visitors secured a famous European victory.

He has scored three goals with one assist.