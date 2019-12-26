1 hour ago

Ghana's Kwabena Owusu has been the shinning light in a somewhat listless attack for lower tier side Cordoba in the Segunda division.

The Cordoba team lacks a real reference point in attack and its a situation the club must address after the first round of the Championship.

Kwabena Owusu who is the hope in the nonperforming attack has scored just a paltry five goals for his Cordoba side.

Several players have occupied the central striking role with varied success rate from Owusu to Juanto Ortuño, through Gabriel Novaes who is already outside the the club, and even Javi Flores.

Thus, up to 10 players have played upfront for the team during the first stretch of the competition, which they have contributed a combined total of 22 goals.

That's where the potential of the Ghanaian battering ram emerges, with five goals in his locker he is the leading goalscorer of the team.

Indeed, Kwabena Owusu is the most inspiring player of the team in the scoring plot as you always know he is the closest person to score in the entire Cordoba team.

By game characteristics, the international striker is a versatile forward and adds balance that Raúl Agné tries to maintain.

His style is purely direct, which places him as one of the most dangerous players in the open field in the entire category. A player capable of causing headaches to rival defenses and manufacture his own goal scoring opportunities.

To date, he has scored 5 goals earning the enviable position as the club's top scorer and this makes it more interesting when you realize that he has played a total of 1,065 minutes, and is the eighth player most used by the Mequinenza coach.

His lack of minutes this action is due to the fact that he was part of the Black Meteors team that failed to grab a Tokyo 2020 Olympic ticket at the African U-23 games in Egypt.

Owusu is the most valuable piece in the attacking third of the field for Córdoba, which is followed by the Juanto Ortuño (3), Javi Flores (3) alongside De las Cuevas (3).

In addition, he is the only forward who seems to have his position secured in the squad, within a facet that will undoubtedly be the one that needs more reinforcements.

Raúl Agné already said it in the last press conference, considering that “the offensive part has to be reinforced. I think he sees it to my mother from heaven. It is not to reproach those who are, but if we want to compete with these teams we need bazucas. ”

In fact, the numbers in attack of Córdoba are not really worrisome (22 goals in total, fourth best record of the group), although they do seem insufficient to make the final jump as a candidate for promotion.

A gunner, the Ghanaian, who asks and, above all, needs more help upfront.