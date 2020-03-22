33 minutes ago

Inter Milan midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah has been linked to a summer transfer move to German Bundesliga side TSG Hoffenheim.

The report by Interlive.it indicates the Ghanaian International could leave the Seria for a 4 million euros deal.

The 31-year-old has a contract with the Nerrazurris till 2021, according to the report, there is it is likely the former Juventus player will say bye bye to the Italian Seria A side as his agent Federico Pastorello has an excellent relationship with Hoffenheim and that could make his move easy

"The interest towards Hoffenheim flirts with him from Germany , with which his agent Federico Pastorello certainly has an excellent relationship as confirmed by the presence of another of his assisted in the team led by Alfred Schreuder," the report says.

Asamoah joined Inter Milan in 2018 and have had only 18 outings as his persistent knee problems forced the club to sign England international Ashley Cole from Manchester United.