23 minutes ago

Experienced right-back Kwadwo Amoako is on the verge of joining Asante Kotoko following his departure from former Ghana Premier League champions Medeama SC.

Amoako agreed to part ways with Medeama at the end of the season, becoming a free agent in the process.

With Asante Kotoko undergoing a significant overhaul in their squad, Amoako appears poised to return to Kumasi.

He is expected to join the team's upcoming pre-season camp as coach Prosper Ogum begins rebuilding the squad after a challenging previous season.

Amoako brings a wealth of experience in the Ghana Premier League, having previously represented Ashantigold and Medeama SC.

His contributions were notable during Medeama's campaign in the CAF Champions League last season, where the Tarkwa-based club reached the group stage.

Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko is gearing up for the Democracy Cup clash against arch-rivals Hearts of Oak scheduled for July 17, 2024.

Amoako's potential addition to the squad underscores Kotoko's efforts to strengthen ahead of the new season, aiming to compete at the highest levels domestically and continentally.