2 hours ago

Kwadwo Asamoah's future at Italian Serie A side Inter Milan is in big doubt following his injury plagued campaign so far.

The versatile Ghanaian player has been on the treatment table more times this season than on the football pitch and sadly that has been the story of his Inter Milan move since joining as a free agent in 2018 from Juventus.

At Juvenstus the Ghanaian won every domestic trophy on offer but left to join bitter rivals Inter Milan where initially he was a mainstay in the team but recurring injuries began to bite gradually making him a bit part player at the Nerazurris.

The club has been denied his services in key games this season that lead to decisive results against his side.

Inter Milan are set to cut their losses on the versatile Ghanaian player when the next transfer window opens as he does not feature in their plans going forward.

Meanwhile there us huge interest from Turkey, Europe's dumping grounds where players who are no longer needed in the major leagues in Europe go to find solace.

Perhaps the likes of Besiktas, Galatasaray, Trabzonspor and the likes are lacing their boots for the next Europe reject.

The Ghanaian has made 11 appearances for Inter Milan this season failing ti score a goal.