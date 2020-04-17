1 hour ago

Inter Milan star, Kwadwo Asamoah has not called time on international football, according to his father.

The versatile midfielder has seen his international career taken awkward downhill after impressive start and many Ghanaians believe he is not interested in playing for the Black stars again and therefore should retire.

The 31-year-old former Liberty Professionals star went on sabbatical from the senior national team for more than 4 years and only returned during the AFCON 2019 and has since been left out from the recent call ups by Coach Kwasi Appiah and Coack CK Akonnor.

But his father Emmanuel Asamoah thinks otherwise and has told reporters that Ghanaians are yet to see the best of his son

“He has not retired from the Black Stars and he would be honoured if he received a call up,” Emmanuel Asamoah said.

The former Juventus star donated a whooping sum of $20,000 to Komfo Anokye teaching hospital amid covid-19 pandemic fight.