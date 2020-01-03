40 minutes ago

Finally Kwadwo Asamoah is fit and back training with rest of his Inter Milan teammates after being sidelined with an injury for several months.

According to Gazzeta Dello Sports, Asamoah who has been out since October 2019 is now back with main group.

Inter Milan have been worried about the injury woes of Ghanaian player Kwadwo Asamoah as he has been absent for a while.

The 31 year old defender cum midfielder has been sidelined with a persistent knee for the past two months with Inter Milan..

Kwadwo Asamoah has played a total of 42 minutes for Inter Milan in 8 games all season with just 18 minutes since 29th October 2019.

It is not surprising the Nerazurri's are scouring the market for alternatives at left back position since they cannot rely on the Ghanaian.

The Ghanaian defender has been out of action for a while now due to injury and it is unlikely that he will make it for the match against Napoli on Monday.

But the good news is that after a few days spent training by himself, Asamoah returned to training with the team on Thursday, waiting for the right moment to return to the pitch.