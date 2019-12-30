31 minutes ago

Antonio Conte has all barring one player back available to him, according to a report in today’s print edition of Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Nerazzurri returned to full training yesterday having been granted a few days of rest over the festive period and both Nicolo Barella and Alexis Sanchez were back in full training.

The duo have been sidelined for a number of weeks due to a knee and ankle injury respectively and look set to make a return to the field very soon.

Some other reports in the media have stated that Barella could see some action against Napoli next week whilst Sanchez is more likely to be able to feature in the game after that against Atalanta.

The only player that Conte and his coaching staff did not have available to them was defender Kwadwo Asamoah. The experienced Ghanaian has been having trouble with the cartilage in one of his knees and his return is uncertain.