Kwadwo Asamoah and his Inter Milan team were denied the chance to win a trophy this season as they succumbed to a 3-2 loss to kings of Europa League Sevilla.

Sevilla won the tournament for a record sixth time thanks to victory over Inter Milan in a thrilling final in Cologne.

The Ghanaian has not played ofr the nerazzuri's since project restart as he was not included in the Europa League squad list.

The drama started when Sevilla defender Diego Carlos fouled Romelu Lukaku for an Inter penalty - and ended when Lukaku deflected Carlos' bicycle kick into his own net.

It means Inter Milan's wait for a trophy will tick over into a 10th year at least.

Lukaku gave the Italian side an early lead from the penalty spot for his 34th goal of the season, extending his record of scoring in consecutive Europa League games to 11.

Luuk de Jong scored two headers - from Jesus Navas and Ever Banega crosses - to put Sevilla into the lead.

Inter were level when Diego Godin nodded in to make it 2-2 in the 35th minute.

The game could not continue at that high tempo, but with extra-time on the cards, there was a twist to come.

Carlos flew into the air to meet a high ball with an overhead kick which was going wide until Lukaku stuck out a leg and diverted it past his own goalkeeper.

It was a first trophy in the managerial career of Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui, whose side are unbeaten since February, a run of 21 games.