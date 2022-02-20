5 hours ago

German born Ghanaian winger Kwadwo Baah is on his way to regaining his fitness after recovering from an ankle injury.

He made his first start for Watford since signing for the relegation threatened club in the summer from Rochdale.

Baah damaged his ankle during training over three months ago and has been working his way back to fitness since.

The youngster arrived from Rochdale in the summer and was included in matchday squads for the Premier League game away at Brighton & Hove Albion, as well as league cup matches against Crystal Palace and Stoke City, although he remained on the bench for all three.

On Thursday 17th February,2022, he started for the Under 23s in a 3-0 defeat to Birmingham City and played for 60 minutes before he was substituted.

He will be hoping to catch the eye of new Watford coach Roy Hodgson with his form in order to get some time with the first team.