42 minutes ago

English-born Swiss striker with Ghanaian descent Kwadwo Duah was the hero for his lower-tier German Bundesliga II side FC Nurenberg.

His side defeated SV Sandhausen in their own backyard 2-1 in their match-week five clash at the BWT Stadium.

The home side opened the scores very early as Bashkim Ajdini scored for his side as early as the 3rd minute of the game.

But the away side pulled parity in the 29th minute of the game as Christoph Daferner made it 1-1.

The striker of Ghanaian descent grabbed the winner for his side as he tucked home a pass from Johannes Geis late in the game to give his side all three points.

The 25-year-old has scored two goals and provided two assists in his 6 appearances for FC Nurnberg.

He joined FC Nurnberg on a four-year deal from Swiss top-tier club FC St. Gallen for a transfer fee around the region of €700,000.