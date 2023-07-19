2 hours ago

English-born Ghanaian forward Kwadwo Duah has hinted that his current club, FC Nuremberg in Bundesliga 2, could sell him to interested suitors this summer.

Duah has been heavily linked with a move to Bulgarian First League side PFC Ludogorets Razgrad during the ongoing transfer window.

Reports suggest that the former BSC Young Boys youth team graduate is poised to join the Bulgarian champions in a deal that would financially benefit FC Nuremberg.

The potential transfer is expected to be lucrative for the German second-tier club.

Speaking about the speculation, the 26-year-old forward, during a visit to the "Nabtal-Schwandorf" fan club, stated, “As you all know, the club depends on transfer income. I don't think I had a good season last year, but a decent one. So it could be that they might want to sell me.”

If the transfer materializes, FC Nuremberg will receive a fee of €3 million, with a portion of it being allocated to Duah's former Swiss Super League club, FC St. Gallen.

This potential move to the Bulgarian top-flight side would be ahead of the upcoming season.

Duah's current contract with FC Nuremberg is set to expire on June 30, 2026. According to his transfermarkt valuation, interested clubs would need to pay €1.3 million to secure his services for the 2023-24 football season.

Although born in London to Ghanaian parents, the attacking forward remains eligible to switch allegiance and represent Ghana at the international level, despite previously playing for Switzerland's U18, U19, and U20 national youth teams.