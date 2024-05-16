2 hours ago

Swiss-Ghanaian forward Kwadwo Duah continued his scoring streak for Ludogorets, but the Bulgarian champions endured a heartbreaking loss in the Cup final.

Despite Duah's impressive performance, Ludogorets fell short in their quest for the domestic double, succumbing to a 3-2 defeat against Botev Plovdiv in the final of the Bulgarian Cup.

Duah, who had a standout season in Bulgaria, scoring 13 goals across all competitions for the Green Eagles, showcased his prowess once again by finding the back of the net for the second consecutive game.

In a thrilling encounter, Botev Plovdiv took an early lead through Antonio Conte just four minutes into the match. However, Ludogorets responded swiftly, with Duah equalizing just four minutes later.

Despite Ludogorets' efforts, Martin Sekulic restored Botev's lead right before halftime, and Umeh Emmanuel extended their advantage after the break.

Although Rwan Cruz pulled one back for Ludogorets with 19 minutes remaining, they couldn't force the game into extra time, missing the chance to equalize after Cruz failed to convert an injury-time penalty.

Ludogorets notably missed the presence of Ghanaian winger Bernard Tekpetey, who was serving a suspension due to a red card received in a previous match against CSKA Sofia.