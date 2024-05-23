4 hours ago

In a commanding display, Ludogorets Razgrad clinched a 3-0 triumph over Lokomotiv Plovdiv in the Bulgarian First Professional League, with Swiss-born Ghanaian striker Kwadwo Duah making a significant impact on Wednesday afternoon.

Duah, showcasing his talent, contributed to Ludogorets' dominant performance by playing the full 90 minutes at the Huvepharma Arena.

Ludogorets seized control early in the match when Rwan Seco intercepted a pass from Ivaylo Ivanov and unleashed a remarkable shot past Plovdiv goalkeeper Martin Lukov, giving his team the lead in the 9th minute.

Seco continued his fine form, doubling Ludogorets' advantage just two minutes later with a well-placed header from a superb cross delivered by Son.

Although Duah narrowly missed an opportunity to extend Ludogorets' lead in the 25th minute with a clever heel flick, he redeemed himself shortly after.

In the 33rd minute, Rick initiated a swift attack from the right, finding Duah in the box, who confidently fired past Lukov to make it 3-0.

Duah's performance adds to his impressive season statistics, with his goal on Wednesday bringing his league tally to 12, accompanied by five assists in 23 games.

With Ludogorets Razgrad continuing their stellar form, Duah's contributions on the field remain vital as they strive for further success in the Bulgarian First Professional League.