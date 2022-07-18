1 hour ago

English-born Ghanaian attacker Kwadwo Duah started the German Bundesliga II campaign with a bang despite his team suffering a disappointing 3-2 loss against FC St. Pauli.

He was impressive for his new side in pre-season as he scored for Nuremberg when they faced Arsenal in their 5-3 loss and has carried his fine form into the season proper.

The host started the game on the front foot as they took an unassailable three-nil lead before the 40th minute of the game as Nurenberg was blitzed away after a poor start.

Jackson Irvine grabbed the opener for the host in the 24th minute before Leart Paraqada added the second goal from the penalty spot before Lukas Daschner made it three nil in the 39th minute.

The Swiss youth International of Ghanaian parents grabbed what looked like a consolation goal for his side just after halftime to make it 3-1.

His teammate Enrico Valentini pulled one back deep in injury time but it was too little too late as FC St. Pauli walked away with all three points.

Kwadwo Duah joined Nurnberg in the summer transfer window from Swiss topflight side St Gallen.

Born to Ghanaian parents in England, the 25-year-old is eligible to play for the Black Stars of Ghana despite playing for Switzerland at youth levels.