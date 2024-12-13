4 hours ago

Swiss-born Ghanaian striker Kwadwo Duah played a pivotal role in Ludogorets Razgrad’s hard-fought 2-2 draw against AZ Alkmaar in their UEFA Europa League group-stage finale.

The match at the Huvepharma Arena saw the visitors take an early lead, with Ruben van Bommel’s precise header in the 13th minute and Seiya Maikuma’s stunning strike six minutes later putting AZ firmly ahead.

However, Ludogorets showcased determination to mount a comeback.

In the 60th minute, Ivaylo Chochev headed in Erick Marcus’ perfectly placed cross to reduce the deficit.

Just three minutes later, Duah rose above AZ’s defense to meet another pinpoint delivery from Marcus, powering a header past the goalkeeper to secure a crucial equalizer.

While possession was evenly contested, Ludogorets demonstrated remarkable resilience against AZ’s attacking onslaught.

Duah’s decisive goal not only electrified the home fans but also underscored his importance to the Bulgarian side’s campaign.