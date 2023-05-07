2 hours ago

Kwadwo Duah, the Swiss-born Ghanaian, played a crucial role for Nurnberg in their 3-3 draw with Kaiserslautern in the German Bundesliga 2 on Sunday.

Duah, who can operate both as a midfielder and an attacker, was in the starting lineup for Nurnberg in the round 31 encounter of the lower-tier German league.

Nurnberg took an early lead in the fourth minute through Mats Moller and extended it in the 35th minute when Jens Castrop scored.

Before the break, Kaiserslautern got one back through Terrance Boyd, leaving the scores at 2-1 going into halftime.

Duah scored Nurnberg's third goal in the second half, but Kaiserslautern fought back with two late goals from Juilian Niehue and Philip Klement, leading to a 3-3 draw.

Duah's goal took his tally to 11 goals in 30 appearances for Nurnberg in the German Bundesliga 2.

The draw leaves Nurnberg in ninth place on the table with 43 points after 31 matches.