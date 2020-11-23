2 hours ago

England born Swiss with Ghanaian decent Kwadwo Duah was on target for his side FC St. Gallen as they grabbed a face saving draw on Sunday afternoon against Lausanne.

FC St. Gallen were heading for a 2-1 defeated in their Matchday 8 fixture of the 2020/2021 Swiss Super League when Duah popped up with the much needed equalizer.

The away side took the game to the home side and scored twice in the first half with goals coming from Per Egil Flo in the 32nd minute while Rafik Zekhnini added a second on the stroke of halftime.

FC St Gallen were left with a tall mounting to climb going into the second half as they were two nil down at the break.

The home side mounted incessant pressure on Lausanne and it did pay off as Boris Babić scored in the 62nd minute to half their lead.

Withe St. Gallen seemingly heading for a defeat, Kwadwo Duah popped up with a facing saving goal in the 88th minute to get his side a point.