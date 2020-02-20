1 hour ago

A Ghanaian Chief, Nana Okogyeedom Oheneba Ntim-Barimah has blasted Counselor Lutterodt over his 'loose talk'.

The Kwahu Chief was not happy about a comment made by the Counselor calling on ladies not to marry poor men.

Oheneba Ntim-Barimah, who also plies his trade with Oman FM, registered his displeasure on the Accra-based radio station during a program which was monitored by zionfelix.net.

The furious chief holds the view that Counselor Lutterodt doesn’t understand the world he lives in.

He questioned how prosperous Counselor Lutterodt is for him to disturb the public with his unguarded comments about riches.

Oheneba Ntim-Barimah was worried about how some Ghanaian media outlets are marketing his unwary comments.

Nana Ntim said he can show the Counselor some petty traders who have financed the education of their children up to the University level.

