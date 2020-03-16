1 hour ago

The Kwahu Traditional Council has called off this year's Easter celebration activities, following the Coronavirus scare in the country.

The move is in line with directives of the President over the COVID 19 pandemic, an official statement says.

According to the statement released by the council on March 16, the authorities indicated that the annual Kwahu Easter and all activities together with some selected Public traditional activities have been suspended.

"All public engagements by Nananom within the Kwahu Traditional Council are cancelled," it read.

''Akwasidae should be celebrated with minimal contacts and restricted to indoor traditional ceremonies'', the statement said.

This will mean the suspension of this year's annual Kwahu paragliding that climaxes the Easter celebration in the Eastern regional town.

Again, the Traditional Council in the statement made it known that the one week, forty days observations and funerals in Kwahu has been put on hold indefinitely.

Below is the statement from the Kwahu Traditional Council

The Flagstaff House on Sunday announcement a ban all public gatherings including conferences, workshops, funerals, festivals, political rallies, church activities, and other related events as part of measures to stop the spread of coronavirus in the country.

President Akufo-Addo during the national address said the ban will be in force for the next four weeks.

Four more cases of Coronavirus was confirmed on Saturday, bringing to six, the total number of cases reported in the country.

This was announced by the government at a press briefing to update citizens on the outbreak of the Novel 2019 (COVID-19) in the country.

The Director of Public Health at Ghana Health Service, Dr Badu Sarkodie who provided updates on the country’s cases said the new cases were also imported into the country.